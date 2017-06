THE CITY COUNCIL HAS ESTABLISHED USER FEES FOR SIOUX CITY’S CONE PARK PROJECT IN MORNINGSIDE.

CITY PARKS DIRECTOR MATT SALVATORE DISCUSSED THE FEES OF SEVEN TO TEN DOLLARS WITH COUNCILMAN DAN MOORE AT MONDAY’S COUNCIL MEETING.

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/CONEPARK.mp3

OC…FOR SKATE RENTALS. :18

A LOW INCOME DISCOUNT PASS OF 20 PER CENT WOULD BE ISSUED TO THOSE WHO QUALIFY.

THE PARK IS SCHEDULED TO OPEN IN DECEMBER.