BPI VS ABC TRIAL ADJOURNS QUICKLY TUESDAY OVER LEGAL ISSUE

Tuesday’s morning’s session of the $1.9 billion dollar Beef Products Incorporated vs ABC Broadcasting defamation trial did not last long.

Court was only in session for two and a half minutes when Judge Cheryle Gering announced to the jury that because of a “major legal issue”, testimony would be delayed until Wednesday:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/BPIJURY.mp3

OC…….home for the day. ;12

Judge Gering did not specify what that legal issue was or give a further explanation.

A member of ABC’s legal team mentioned that this type of thing is common in a trial like this, considering this lawsuit is worth nearly two billion dollars.

Court is expected to resume Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m.

KMEG TV contributed to this story