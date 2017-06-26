DEKKENGA TO RETIRE AFTER 38 YEAR CAREER IN LAW ENFORCEMENT

The police chief of Le Mars, Iowa is stepping down from his post at the end of this week.

Stu Dekkenga is retiring after 22 years as chief in the Plymouth County city and 38 years in law enforcement:

Dekkenga grew up in Sioux Center, and it was a family friend who sparked his interest in police work:

As he prepares for retirement, Dekkenga hopes the city of Le Mars will one day build a new police station to replace the structure built in 1981:

The chief says he appreciates the support shown to the department from the Le Mars community.

Dekkenga’s last day on the job is June 30th.

Photo by Dennis Morrice