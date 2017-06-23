SPIRIT LAKE MAN CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER

Authorities say a Spirit Lake man is charged with attempted murder and two other counts after he allegedly stabbed two people.

29-year-old Nicholas Thompson is also charged with going armed with intent and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Spirit Lake Police say the incident happened late Thursday afternoon at a home.

One person was taken to a local hospital and later flown to a Sioux Falls hospital.

The other victim declined medical treatment.

Thompson is being held in the Dickinson County Jail on $32-thousand dollars bond.