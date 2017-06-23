RIBFEST TO COOK UP HARD ROCK’S BATTERY PARK

Sioux City’s Hard Rock Hotel & Casino will host Saturday’s annual Rib Fest fundraiser for Camp High Hopes.

Twenty local barbecue teams will be competing for prize money and bragging rights for the best barbecued ribs.

Sarah Morgan of Camp High Hopes says there will be some new things added to this year’s event:

There will also be a pig kissing contest, live music and a “People’s Choice” award for your favorite ribs.

Two grills will also be raffled off.

Ribfest is Saturday from 11am to 4pm at Hard Rock’s Battery Park.