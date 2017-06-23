POLICE REMIND FIREWORKS USERS TO FOLLOW NEW RULES

Now that fireworks are legal and on sale in Sioux City, you need to remember that there are some rules to be followed when using them.

Captain Rex Mueller of the Sioux City Police Department says you still have to wait a couple of days before you can legally shoot them off:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RULES.mp3

OC……that time period. ;20

Captain Mueller says officers will be on patrol for fireworks violators and says you can only shoot them off on private property:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RULES2.mp3

OC…….prefer that. :25

It is o.k. to use the sidewalk in front of your house for fireworks, but not the street.

No person under age 18 may purchase, possess or discharge fireworks without parental supervision.