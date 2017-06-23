ONE DEAD IN COLLISION BETWEEN CAR AND MOTORCYCLE

Sioux City Police say a collision between a motorcycle and a car in Morningside around noon Friday has claimed the life of the motorcycle’s driver.

The accident happened at the intersection of South Lakeport and Glenn Avenue when a northbound car on Lakeport turned left into the path of the oncoming southbound cycle.

The 41-year-old male cyclist slid into the side of the car.

He was taken to Mercy Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The intersection was closed for much of the afternoon following the accident, which remains under investigation.