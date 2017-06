HAMILTON HY-VEE TO HOST OPTIMIST’S CLUB RESPECT FOR LAW EVENT

THE SIOUX CITY OPTIMISTS CLUB WILL HOLD A SPECIAL EVENT SATURDAY AT THE HY-VEE PARKING LOT ON HAMILTON BOULEVARD.

SPOKESMAN RICK MACH SAYS IT’S TO SAY THANKS TO MEMBERS OF OUR LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RESPECT.mp3

OC…….INTERACT WITH THEM. ;08

THE EVENT RUNS FROM 9:30 UNTIL 11:30AM.

THE OPTIMISTS CLUB REFORMED LAST YEAR AFTER GOING DEFUNCT IN THE EARLY 2000’S.