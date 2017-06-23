FIREWORKS REPORTEDLY CAUSE RURAL FIELD TERRACE FIRE

A fire late Friday afternoon on a rural Woodbury County Farm that burned 150 yards of a brome grass covered terrace is being blamed on fireworks.

The land owner says he found the remnants of two 25 shot bottle rocket type launchers at the scene of the fire used by someone trespassing on the property.

The fire was reported by a neighbor to the property owner’s nephew.

Family members got the fire under control at the property located near the Ida County line by 6pm and dealt with flareups until about 7:30.

No injuries were reported.