Sometimes fireworks don’t work when you try to set them off.

Sioux City Fire Marshall Mark Aesoph has some safety tips if you have misfired or “dud” fireworks:

Aesoph says used fireworks can still remain hot several minutes after they were fired off:

Aesoph says to never put unsoaked fireworks in the garbage. They pose a fire or explosion hazard to people and property.