SIX THOUSAND ATTEND TRUMP IOWA APPEARANCE

President Donald Trump rallied with a jubilant crowd of more than six-thousand fans in Cedar Rapids last (Wednesday) night.

Trump spoke for over 70 minutes, standing below a huge American flag, with sign-waving supporters in front and behind him.

The president visited Kirkwood Community College to focus on high speed infrastructure, promising the infrastructure plan he’s working on with congress will provide money to expand broadband coverage to ensure farmers can connect to the internet.

Former Iowa Governor Terry Branstad flew with Trump on Air Force One from D.C. to Cedar Rapids.

Branstad leaves later this week for China and his post as U.S. Ambassador.

Trump called Branstad “a great friend” and a “true legend.”

Trump also called Branstad’s son “very talented.”

Eric Branstad is a White House liaison in the U.S. Department of Commerce. It’s a post he took after serving as state director of Trump’s general election campaign.

