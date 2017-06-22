SHELDON FEED MILL PLANS $37 MILLION EXPANSION

A feed mill company is planning a $37-million dollar expansion in Sheldon.

Muscatine, Iowa based Deluxe Feeds, a division of Kent Nutrition Group, will increase capacity in Sheldon by adding five new pellet mills, two separate processing lines, high-efficiency packaging equipment, robotic palletizers, grain cleaning and packaging innovations along with a 50,000-square-foot warehouse.

Company officials say it is the fourth expansion to the Sheldon plant since 2003.

The city of Sheldon is taking steps to award Deluxe Feeds a full five-year tax rebate for the expansion project, which is projected to add 15 new jobs.

The project is expected to take 18 to 20 months to complete.

