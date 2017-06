Jeff Kaufmann, the chairman of Iowa’s Republican Party, says he’s tired of the “Never Trumpers” in the G-O-P –Kaufmann is seeing red when it comes to Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse.

Kaufmann also blasted the media for failing to “stand with Donald J. Trump”.

He was a warm-up speaker Wednesday night at a rally for the president in Cedar Rapids.

Sasse is scheduled to speak in central Iowa next month.

