BISHOP HEELAN AND BRIAR CLIFF PARTNER ON MEMORIAL FIELD PROJECT

Briar Cliff University and Bishop Heelan High School have entered into a partnership that will bring artificial turf to Heelan’s Memorial Field and bring Briar Cliff’s home football games back to Sioux City.

The Chargers have traveled out of town the last few years to play in the University of South Dakota’s DakotaDome.

Dennis Wagner, Briar Cliff’s new head football coach, says it will be great to have the team back home in Sioux City:

The new field’s all-weather synthetic, rubberized surface should create a safer area for athletic activity.

Bishop Heelan President Jim Tschann says hundreds of students will be using the new field in the coming years:

Briar Cliff Athletic Director Nic Nelson says the $800-thousand dollar field is the start of several planned improvements at Memorial Field:

The Bishop Heelan School District will retain ownership of Memorial Field.

The new turf will be installed by mid-August in time for the 2017 football season.