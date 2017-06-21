SPIDER-MAN RETURNS TO HIS ROOTS IN LATEST COMIC/MOVIE TIE-IN

Summer movie blockbusters with a super hero theme continue to tie in to their comic book origins.
Marvel Comic’s Spider-Man returns to his friendly neighborhood in the new ongoing series “Peter Parker: The Spectacular Spider-Man.
Sean McGarry of Sioux City’s Acme Comics and Collectibles on Pierce Street says the new comic takes Peter Parker back to his basics long time readers grew up with:
The comic is timed to tie into the upcoming release of Marvel’s new movie “Spider-Man Homecoming”.
McGarry says movie tickets and comic sales are both jump started by the dual releases:
For the new Spider-Man comic, Acme has some Spidey masks and postcards to go with issue number one.
There are other merchandise tie-ins to go along with the summer movies:
There’s also limited edition variant covers of the new comic to go with the launch at Acme.