SPIDER-MAN RETURNS TO HIS ROOTS IN LATEST COMIC/MOVIE TIE-IN

Summer movie blockbusters with a super hero theme continue to tie in to their comic book origins.

Marvel Comic’s Spider-Man returns to his friendly neighborhood in the new ongoing series “Peter Parker: The Spectacular Spider-Man.

Sean McGarry of Sioux City’s Acme Comics and Collectibles on Pierce Street says the new comic takes Peter Parker back to his basics long time readers grew up with:

The comic is timed to tie into the upcoming release of Marvel’s new movie “Spider-Man Homecoming”.

McGarry says movie tickets and comic sales are both jump started by the dual releases:

For the new Spider-Man comic, Acme has some Spidey masks and postcards to go with issue number one.

There are other merchandise tie-ins to go along with the summer movies:

There’s also limited edition variant covers of the new comic to go with the launch at Acme.