RICKETTS HOPES FOR DISASTER AID FOLLOWING NEBRASKA STORMS

Nebraska’s governor has declared a state of emergency for storm-damaged areas of the state.

Tuesday’s declaration by Gov. Pete Ricketts will let the state respond to local governments in the wake of storms that struck both ends of Nebraska last week.

The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency has said the agency is gathering information from emergency managers about damage in more than 30 counties.

The National Weather Service has reported that three tornadoes touched down in the Nebraska Panhandle last week and four tornadoes hit eastern Nebraska on Friday.

