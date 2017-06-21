LOCAL POLICE ESTABLISH CITIZEN SAFE EXCHANGE ZONES

The Sioux City and South Sioux City Police Departments have established “Safe Exchange Zones”, where private purchases may safely take place in view of video surveillance cameras in a well lit area.

The zones are created for the growing number of online transactions from sites like Facebook and Craig’s List.

They also provide parents a safer location to exchange children per custodial agreements and court orders.

It’s recommended that citizens not make these transactions alone if possible.

Sioux City’s safe exchange area is in the northeast corner of the Wilbur Aalfs Public Library parking lot in the 400 block of 6th street.

There is a 15 minute limit.

South Sioux’s is set up in the parking lot of their police department located at 701 West 29th Street in South Sioux City.