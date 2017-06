LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT & MINORITIES FOSTER BETTER RELATIONS

A CONFERENCE ON BETTER RELATIONS BETWEEN LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AND MINORITIES IS UNDERWAY AT SIOUX CITY’S HILTON GARDEN INN.

THE TWO DAY GATHERING IS SPONSORED BY IOWA HUMANITIES.

SPOKESMAN KURT MEYER SAYS HE EXPECTS A SPIRITED DISCUSSION BETWEEN THOSE ATTENDING:

SIOUX CITY HAS HAD SEVERAL SUCCESSFUL EFFORTS SUCH AS “UNITY IN THE COMMUNITY” TAKE PLACE BETWEEN CITIZENS AND LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT.

CHRIS ROSSI OF IOWA HUMANITIES SAYS THOSE GROUPS TOOK PART IN A ROUNDTABLE DISCUSSION TO AIR ANY CONCERNS EITHER SIDE MIGHT HAVE:

MEMBERS OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT AND THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT ARE PARTICIPATING WITH LOCAL NAACP LEADERS.

THE CONFERENCE CONCLUDES THURSDAY MORNING.