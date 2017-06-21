GRASSLEY HOPES TO GET WELLMARK BACK IN IOWA HEALTH EXCHANGE

If Medica pulls out of Iowa’s Affordable Care Act exchange after proposing a 43 and a half per cent rate increase, some 72-thousand Iowans would have no health care options.

Two other providers, Aetna and Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield, abandoned the exchange this spring.

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says he’s working to return one of them to the fold.

The state is proposing a “stopgap” plan that would revise the A-C-A and keep insurers on the state’s exchange.

Wellmark officials say the company’s re-entry would hinge on federal approval of that stopgap.

Grassley says it’s a complicated process to sort it all out.

The Republican Senator places blame on the health plan which was initially devised by Democrats and President Obama:

The U-S House passed a replacement plan for the A-C-A weeks ago, a plan many senators rejected.

The Senate, according to Grassley, is making significant progress on its own replacement plan, hopefully by the July 4th break.

