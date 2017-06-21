CORBETT LAUNCHES GOP BID FOR IOWA GOVERNOR

Cedar Rapids Mayor Ron Corbett says he’s running for governor of Iowa following the departure of longtime Governor Terry Branstad.

Corbett announced plans Tuesday to run as a Republican in next year’s primary, challenging Iowa’s new governor, Kim Reynolds.

He said he would focus on four core issues, including plans to overhaul the state’s tax code, protect its water and soil, improve its public schools and a call for concern for the state’s citizens.

The 56 year old Corbett made the announcement in a neighborhood that the city helped rebuild following the devastating 2008 floods in Cedar Rapids.

He said that he wants to “revitalize Iowa and questioned how the new governor is managing the state’s budget:

Corbett described himself as a “conservative Republican with an independent streak.”

Radio Iowa