BING CANDY DAIRY QUEEN BLIZZARD LAUNCH DELAYED

Wednesday was supposed to be the day that Dairy Queen launched its new Bing Candy Bar Blizzard fundraiser to help benefit the Siouxland Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

But DQ spokesperson Ashley Schoenrock says the company has suspended the launch for now because Dairy Queen has received a large number of inquiries from its restaurants hundreds of miles from Sioux City requesting the Palmer Candy’s Bing:

Jeanne Steinkamp of the Alzheimer’s Association says that meant the Blizzard would not kick off their event entitled “The Longest Day”, to raise funds and awareness for the association held annually on the summer solstice:

But Dairy Queen made it up to the Alzheimer’s Association for the delay, presenting Steinkamp with a $5000 check at the Morningside DQ:

Schoenrock says the Bing Blizzard will make it into Dairy Queens around the country eventually:

There’s no set timetable to when the Bing Blizzard will be available at this time.