REYNOLDS TO TALK HEALTH CARE WITH PRESIDENT

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds plans to make health care a topic when she meets with President Donald Trump Wednesday in Cedar Rapids.

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/REYNOLDS-HC.mp3

OC………July 1 of 2018.” :17

President Trump is scheduled to visit agricultural facilities at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids Wednesday afternoon as part of his “Technology Week” focus.

Governor Reynolds will be on the campus with the president:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/REYNOLDS-HC2.mp3

OC……..are dealing with.” :18

China Ambassador Terry Branstad, U-S Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue and U-S Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross are also scheduled to be along for Trump’s trip.

Radio Iowa