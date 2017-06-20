HUNDREDS HAVING FUN AT SUNNYBROOK CHURCH SKILL SCHOOL

Sioux City’s Sunnybrook Community Church is a hub of activities of all sorts this week with its annual community-wide Skill School.

Children’s Ministry Director Matt Holmes says around 750 elementary school age children are learning new skills at Sunnybrook, and also having fun with the help of over 350 volunteers:

Holmes says participants have the opportunity to learn skills in over 70 different clinics:

Holmes credits the volunteers for making the Skill School, which has been held since 2006, a big success:

The Skill School event ends on Thursday, June 22nd with a free Family Fun Night open to the public from 5pm to 8pm on Sunnybrook’s Morningside campus.

There’s free food, inflatable games, a petting zoo and an enormous waterslide.