TRUCK ROLLOVER ON INTERSTATE 29 NEAR ONAWA

TWO PEOPLE WERE INJURED AFTER A TRUCK OVERTURNED ON INTERSTATE 29 ABOUT THREE MILES NORTH OF ONAWA, IOWA MONDAY MORNING.

AUTHORITIES SAY ONE PERSON INSIDE THE TRUCK WAS TRANSPORTED BY HELICOPTER TO MERCY MEDICAL CENTER.

A SECOND PERSON WAS TREATED AT THE SCENE BUT NOT HOSPITALIZED.

THE CAUSE OF THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

PHOTO COURTESY KMEG