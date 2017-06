SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED IN ATTACK ON TEENS IN LEEDS

A SIOUX CITY MAN IS FACING A NUMBER OF CHARGES AFTER ALLEGEDLY FIRING SHOTS AT THREE TEENAGERS IN LEEDS SUNDAY NIGHT AND THEN TRYING TO RUN THEM OVER.

29 YEAR OLD ZACHARIAH PETERSEN IS CHARGED WITH INTIMIDATION WITH A DANGEROUS WEAPON, CARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON, OWI AND DISCHARGING A FIREARM WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE THAT POLICE WERE CALLED TO THE 4200 BLOCK OF TYLER STREET AROUND 11:15PM WHERE PETERSEN ALLEGEDLY DROVE HIS PICKUP TRUCK OVER A CURB AND THROUGH A CHAIN LINK FENCE IN AN ATTEMPT TO RUN DOWN THREE 16 YEAR OLDS.

WHEN THE TEENS RAN AWAY, PETERSEN PULLED A HANDGUN AND FIRED TWO SHOTS.

POLICE FOUND PETERSEN SITTING IN HIS TRUCK IN THE 4200 BLOCK OF MADISON STREET WITH THE GUN, TWO SPENT SHELL CASINGS AND A SIX PACK OF BEER.

INVESTIGATORS SAY PETERSEN REFUSED TO TAKE A SOBRIETY TEST AND BOOKED HIM INTO THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $15-THOUSAND DOLLARS BOND.