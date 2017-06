CITY COUNCIL INTENDS TO REPLACE RETIRING CITY ASSESSOR

THE CITY COUNCIL INTENDS TO REPLACE THE CURRENT CITY ASSESSOR WHEN HE RETIRES NEXT MONTH.

ALAN JORDAN IS RETIRING JULY 1ST AND THERE HAS BEEN TALK ABOUT COMBINING THE CITY ASSESSOR’S OFFICE WITH THAT OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY ASSESSOR AFTER JORDAN RETIRES.

COUNCILMAN DAN MOORE STATED MONDAY THAT THE COUNCIL NEEDS TO TAKE A STAND ON PLANS TO HIRE A REPLACEMENT FOR JORDAN:

MOORE IS ALSO CONCERNED ABOUT THE WORKLOAD FOR ONE ASSESSOR AS OVER 900 PROPERTY TAX PROTESTS WERE FILED FOR THE CURRENT EVALUATIONS THAT WERE MAILED OUT EARLIER IN THE YEAR:

MOORE SAYS THE TAXPAYERS RESEARCH COUNCIL HAS NOT ENDORSED MERGING THE OFFICES, AND THAT CARRIES WEIGHT WITH HIM.

THE COUNCIL VOTED TO FILL THE POSITION AS PART OF THEIR CONSENT AGENDA.