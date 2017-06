BURGLARS FAIL TO FIND FIREWORKS IN TENT BUSINESS THEFT

BURGLARS HOPING TO STEAL FIREWORKS FROM SIOUX CITY’S FIRST BUSINESS TO START SELLING THEM CAME UP MOSTLY EMPTY HANDED OVER THE WEEKEND.

DREW MATTIS, MANAGER OF THE IOWA FIREWORKS COMPANY, SAYS HE DISCOVERED A HOLE IN THEIR TENT LOCATED IN THE 4300 BLOCK OF GORDON DRIVE WHEN HE ARRIVED SUNDAY MORNING:

MATTIS SAYS BUSINESS HAS BEEN “BOOMING” SINCE THE TENT, ONE OF 18 IOWA LOCATIONS FOR THE COMPANY, OPENED LAST WEEK:

THE IOWA FIREWORKS COMPANY HAS PARTNERED WITH CAMP HIGH HOPES AND WILL DONATE A PERCENTAGE OF THEIR SALES TO THE SPECIAL NEEDS CAMP.