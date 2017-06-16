NEW MARKERS COMING FOR LOCAL CIVIL WAR VETERANS GRAVES

Twenty soldiers buried in Sioux City who fought for the Union Army during the Civil War will soon receive grave markers at Floyd Cemetery.

City Cemetery Supervisor Tim Tushla says the soldiers will receive markers through a Veterans Administration program that will acknowledge their service after 140 years:

The city will host a special ceremony for the burial sites in Floyd Cemetery on June 24th at 10:30a.m.

Included will be the raising of a flag that has flown over the U.S. Capitol and a presentation by the descendants of Union Army veterans dressed in military uniforms of that time with armaments.