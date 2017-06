GOSPEL MISSION PROVIDES SHELTER FOR SINGLE MEN WITH CHILDREN

JUST OVER A YEAR AGO, SIOUX CITY’S GOSPEL MISSION OPENED A SINGLE MEN WITH CHILDREN’S SHELTER TO FULFILL WHAT HAD BEEN AN UNMET NEED.

FOURTEEN MONTHS LATER, THE FOUR APARTMENTS HAVE BEEN COMPLETELY EMPTY FOR JUST ONE STRETCH OF FOUR DAYS.

PASTOR HAROLD YOUTZY JR. OF THE GOSPEL MISSION SAYS IT WAS IMPORTANT TO CALL ATTENTION TO THESE SINGLE PARENTS ON FATHER’S DAY WEEKEND.

THEY CURRENTLY HAVE TWO MEN WITH CHILDREN STAYING AT THE FACILITY:

THE GOSPEL MISSION PROVIDES ALL OF THE LIVING NEEDS FOR THOSE WHO COME TO STAY:

PASTOR YOUTZY SAYS THE SINGLE MEN AND CHILDREN’S SHELTER PROVIDES A SAFE HAVEN FOR THOSE NEEDING TEMPORARY LIVING QUARTERS FOR A VARIETY OF REASONS:

YOUTZY SAYS THE AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY IS 68 DAYS WITH THE SHORTEST BEING EIGHT DAYS AND THE LONGEST AT 176 DAYS.