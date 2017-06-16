CITY DRINKING WATER SUPPLY HAS NO ISSUES

Sioux City’s drinking water supply has received passing grades on its latest report card.

City Utilities Director Mark Simms says there’s no issues with the water and you can read the results of the 2016 Consumer Confidence Water Quality Report online on the city’s website:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/DRINK.mp3

OC………28 million gallons a day. ;15

Simms says the city’s drinking water is constantly monitored for a variety of things to make sure it is always safe:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/DRINK2.mp3

OC……….good news for us. :17

The annual report is required by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Citizens may also request a copy of the report by mail by contacting the Water Treatment Plant at 279-6156.