ART CENTER GILCHRIST PROJECT RECEIVES GRANT

The Sioux City Art Center’s proposed new Gilchrist Learning Center is closer to becoming a reality.

Curator Todd Behrens says the Art Center has received a grant from Enhance Iowa, an Iowa Economic Development Authority program, for $325,000:

Behrens says the grant represents approximately 9% of the total cost of the 3.3-million dollar building.

The Association previously received a naming gift of $1 million from the Gilchrist Foundation.

The facility will be constructed on land adjacent to the Art Center on Pierce Street.