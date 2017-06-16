ART CENTER GILCHRIST PROJECT RECEIVES GRANT

The Sioux City Art Center’s proposed new Gilchrist Learning Center is closer to becoming a reality.
Curator Todd Behrens says the Art Center has received a grant from Enhance Iowa, an Iowa Economic Development Authority program, for $325,000:
OC…..learning center. :21
Behrens says the grant represents approximately 9% of the total cost of the 3.3-million dollar building.
The Association previously received a naming gift of $1 million from the Gilchrist Foundation.
The facility will be constructed on land adjacent to the Art Center on Pierce Street.