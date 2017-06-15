SOLAR CAR A HIT AT ICE CREAM DAYS CAR SHOW

The annual Ice Cream Days celebration is underway in Le Mars.

Among all the classic vehicles that were on display Wednesday evening at the Tri-State Cruisers car show was a car of the future.

Iowa State University featured its solar powered car.

Senior Matt Goode helped designed and build the solar car.

Goode says the solar car cost over $80,000 to design and build.

He says the car constantly charges its batteries when out in the sun:

Goode says the solar utility vehicle is able to travel down the highway at a speed of nearly 35 miles per hour, but he adds the car can go faster, if needed.

This is the 14th solar car produced by Iowa State students over the last 15 years.