SIOUXLAND Y HOSTS UNITED WAY DAY OF ACTION

AROUND A THOUSAND AREA CHILDREN GATHERED AT THE NORM WAITT SR. YMCA THURSDAY FOR A DAY OF FUN AND GAMES.

UNITED WAY OF SIOUXLAND DIRECTOR HEATHER HENNINGS SAYS 200 VOLUNTEERS ARE HELPING PUT ON THE ANNUAL UNITED WAY DAY OF ACTION:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/UWAYDAY.mp3

OC…..THAT…PROGRAM. ;11

HENNINGS SAYS THERE WERE PLENTY OF ACTIVITIES GOING ON BOTH INSIDE AND OUTSIDE THE SIOUXLAND Y:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/UWAYDAY2.mp3

OC……….WITH KSUX. ;17

THERE WERE ALSO TWO SPECIAL STATIONS WHERE THE CHILDREN “GIVE BACK” TO THE COMMUNITY:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/UWAYDAY3.mp3

OC…NURSING HOMES. :14

THE KIDS CAME FROM SEVEN UNITED WAY SUPPORTED AGENCIES LIKE THE BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB AND SANFORD CENTER.

THEY WERE SPLIT INTO TWO SESSIONS, FROM 9AM UNTIL 11AM AND 1:00PM UNTIL 3:00 PM.