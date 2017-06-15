SECURITY INCREASED FOR COLLEGE WORLD SERIES

Baseball fans heading to the College World Series opening in Omaha this weekend will notice changes around the stadium in light of recent violence and terrorist attacks overseas.

Omaha Police Captain Adam Kyle says around 300 large concrete barriers have been placed around T-D Ameritrade Park.

The 48-hundred-pound, 12-foot-long barriers, known as jersey curbs, don’t restrict the movement of fans on foot or in vehicles.

The curbs were brought in for last month’s Berkshire Hathaway stockholders meeting at the nearby CenturyLink Center and they got good reviews.

A local art center has already given the barriers a coat of colorful paint for more visual appeal.

The opening ceremonies are Friday night, with the first games on Saturday.

Play runs daily through the finals next weekend.

Radio Iowa