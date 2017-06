PABLO MORALES GUILTY OF SECOND DEGREE MURDER

JURORS HAVE RETURNED A GUILTY VERDICT IN THE MURDER CASE OF ROGELIO PABLO MORALES IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

THE JURY FOUND PABLO MORALES GUILTY OF THE CRIME OF SECOND DEGREE MURDER IN THE STRANGULATION DEATH OF HIS ESTRANGED WIFE, 21 YEAR OLD MARGARITA MORALES, IN MAY OF 2015.

PABLO MORALES HAD BEEN CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER, BUT THE JURY FOUND HIM GUILTY OF THE LESSER COUNT, WHICH DOES NOT CARRY A MANDATORY LIFE SENTENCE.

MONICA TERRIQUEZ, THE SISTER OF MARGARITA MORALES, SAYS SHE AND HER FAMILY WERE SATISFIED WITH THE GUILTY VERDICT:

TERRIQUEZ SAYS THE VERDICT ALSO HELPS BRING CLOSURE TO THE FAMILY OVER HER SISTER’S DEATH:

TERRIQUEZ AND HER HUSBAND JUAN ADOPTED HER SISTER’S SON CHRISTIAN, WHO IS NOW THREE, A YEAR AGO.

THE JURY BEGAN DELIBERATIONS AROUND NOON WEDNESDAY AND TOOK OVER NINE HOURS TO REACH THEIR VERDICT.

JUDGE JEFFREY POULSON SET A SENTENCING HEARING FOR JULY 21ST.