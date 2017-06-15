EMERALD ASH BORER FOUND IN BUENA VISTA COUNTY

Iowa agriculture officials say the emerald ash borer has now been found in Buena Vista County.

That’s the closest EAB has been detected near Sioux City since the pest was first discovered in Iowa in 2010.

Emerald ash borer is an exotic pest that attacks and kills ash trees.

With confirmed detections now in 50 counties, EAB has now reached more than half of Iowa’s counties.

EAB-infested ash trees display canopy dieback beginning at the top of the tree and progressing downward, S-shaped feeding galleries under dead or splitting bark, D-shaped exit holes and bark that is stripped off as a result of woodpeckers hunting for EAB larvae.