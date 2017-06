JURY CONTINUES DELIBERATIONS IN PABLO MORALES MURDER CASE (UPDATE)

Update 4:50pm 6/14/17

JURORS HAVE ADJOURNED THEIR DELIBERATIONS FOR THE DAY IN THE FIRST DEGREE MURDER CASE OF ROGELIO PABLO MORALES IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

THE JURY GOT THE CASE AROUND NOON FOLLOWING CLOSING ARGUMENTS AND ENDED THE DAY WITHOUT A VERDICT AT AROUND 4;40PM.

THE JURY WILL RESUME DELIBERATIONS IN THE CASE THURSDAY MORNING.

