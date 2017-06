NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED WHEN AN EXPLOSION BLEW OFF A MANHOLE COVER AT 7TH AND JACKSON STREETS WEDNESDAY MORNING.

SMOKE WAS COMING FROM THE EXPOSED MANHOLE WHEN FIRE CREWS ARRIVED AROUND 11AM.

A MIDAMERICAN ENERGY REPAIR CREW WAS DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE AND A SPOKESMAN SAYS THE LIKELY CAUSE OF THE SMALL EXPLOSION WAS THE FAILURE OF AN ELECTRICAL CABLE OR CONNECTION THAT CREATED A SUDDEN DISCHARGE OF ELECTRICITY.

NO CUSTOMERS WERE AFFECTED BY THE INCIDENT.

PHOTO BY GEORGE LINDBLADE