MANY GO “OVER THE EDGE” FOR BIG BROTHERS, BIG SISTERS (Update)

Updated 2:40pm 6/14/17

Several adventurous people dropped “over the edge” from the roof of the 12 story high Howard Johnson’s hotel on Wednesday.

Erin Kuehl was one of the thrill seekers helping to raise money for Big Brothers-Big Sisters of Siouxland.

She paid for a raffle ticket to win a chance to rappel down the side of the hotel at 4th and Jackson;

Kuehl says she was confident and ready for the experience, but when it came time to “go over the edge”, she realized where she was:

Kuehl says once she reached the ground, she was ready to do it again.

All of the proceeds from the second annual “Over the Edge” event go to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland.

People are going “over the edge” from the roof of one of Sioux City’s tallest buildings today (Wednesday).

Lori Twohig, Executive Director of Big Brothers-Big Sisters of Siouxland, says you can watch the adventurers rappel down the side of the Howard Johnson’s hotel at 4th and Jackson to help raise funds for her agency:

Twohig says spectators are welcome and there are food vendors on site:

All of the proceeds from the second annual “Over the Edge” event go to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland.