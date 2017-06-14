DOWNED TREE CLEAN UP BEGINS AFTER STORMS (UPDATE)

Updated 2:50pm 6/14/17

Clean up is underway following a line of strong thunderstorms that blew through Siouxland Tuesday night with wind gusts up to 70 miles an hour.

Those strong winds knocked out power out for nearly 5000 customers of MidAmerican Energy and left many waking up to downed trees and limbs.

South Sioux City Public Works Director Bob Livermore says a tree caused a power outage there:

He says a tree fell on a house in South Sioux City.

There was also plenty of tree damage in Sioux City where a tree fell on an apartment complex at 9th and Jackson and another tree struck a house near 8th and Jennings.

Livermore says clean up in South Sioux will likely take three days, and residents should put tree waste curbside:

Sioux City residents have three options to dispose of their tree debris from Tuesday night’s thunderstorms.

Residents may place small branches and tree debris into their residential waste containers for pick up on their regular trash day.

Medium sized branches and limbs that are under four feet long and four inches in diameter and less than 35 pounds may be bundled and placed next to trash bins.

Those branches must have a solid waste sticker purchased and attached to each bundle.

Large tree limbs and branches may be driven to the Citizen’s Convenience Center at 5800 28th Street.

There’s a $15-dollar charge per truck load.

A total of nearly 5000 customers lost power in the metro area, as well as Moville and Kingsley.