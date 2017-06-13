STRONG STORMS CAUSE NUMEROUS POWER OUTAGES

The strong winds associated with the thunderstorms that blew through Siouxland Tuesday night knocked power out for nearly 5000 customers of MidAmerican Energy.

Seven outages were reported in the Sioux City area as of 10pm that affected 2077 customers.

Another 900 customers lost power in the Moville area and 863 more near Kingsley.

Several other scattered outages were reported in Dakota Dunes, South Sioux City and North Sioux City.

Wind gusts of 70 miles an hour were reported with the line of storms and numerous tree branches were reported down in the area.