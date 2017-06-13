THE OLD BECOMES NEW AT STONE STATE PARK

A building that has been at Sioux City’s Stone State Park for around 80 years has been converted into a new camping cabin.

The stone building, originally constructed in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Corps, was recently re-purposed into a cabin that sleeps four, with heating and air conditioning, and a small kitchenette.

The cabin is located near a modern restroom and shower building and will be available to rent beginning June 22nd for two-night minimum stays.

The remodeling effort was funded jointly by the Friends of Stone Park, Missouri River Historical Development and the Iowa DNR.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for Tuesday, June 20th at 5:30 p.m.