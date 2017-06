LOCAL 7 FIREFIGHTERS GOLF FOR CHARITY GROUPS

SIOUX CITY FIREFIGHTERS WHO WERE OFF DUTY TUESDAY SPENT THEIR DAY ON THE GREEN VALLEY GOLF COURSE FOR A GOOD CAUSE.

LOCAL SEVEN FIREFIGHTERS UNION SPOKESMAN NEAL PAULSON SAYS THE FIREFIGHTERS 16TH ANNUAL GOLF OUTING RAISES MONEY FOR LOCAL CHARITIES:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/GOLF.mp3

OC…….SUPPORT SIOUXLAND SOLDIERS. :11

PAULSON SAYS THE FIREFIGHTERS ALONG WITH MEMBERS FROM THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE WERE ALSO COMPETING FOR VARIOUS PRIZES WHILE RAISING MONEY FOR THE CHARITIES:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/GOLF2.mp3

OC…ON THAT ONE. ;15

NOT EVERYONE WAS ON THE COURSE THOUGH.

FIREFIGHTERS ON SHIFT THREE WERE MANNING THE STATIONS AND RESPONDING TO CALLS TUESDAY.