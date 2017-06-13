DRY WEATHER TAKING A TOLL ON SOYBEAN CROP

The lack of rain and a run of 90 degree plus temperatures has taken a toll on area crops.

Siouxland overall has not had any significant rain since the middle of May.

Iowa State University Extension Crops Specialist Joel DeJong, says many farmers have had to replant their soybean fields because of the dry conditions:

DeJong says both corn and soybeans are showing signs of being stressed due to the lack of rain.

DeJong says some people believe a dry spell helps develop stronger roots as the plant is forced to have its roots go deeper seeking moisture.