SECOND WEEK OF BPI VS ABC NEWS TRIAL UNDERWAY IN ELK POINT

The second week of testimony is underway in the $1.9 billion dollar defamation lawsuit filed by Beef Products Incorporated against ABC Broadcasting and reporter Jim Avila.

BPI’s attorney’s played taped witness depositions on Monday beginning with Dr. David Theno, a food safety expert.

Dr. Theno had been interviewed by attorneys from both ABC News and BPI in that deposition.

Theno talked about a phone conversation he had with Jim Avila where he had told Avila that lean finely textured beef was safe and that Avila hung up on him:

Dr. Theno says Avila then swore at him and hung up on him again.

There were also taped depositions from ABC news producers who talked about how ABC news anchor Diane Sawyer wished that citizens would march to grocery stores demanding explanations about why they carried ground beef containing LFTB from BPI that ABC’s reports alleged was pink slime and potentially unsafe.:

Judge Cheryl Gering also told the jury that they would have to rely on their memories or notes for much of the evidence that’s being presented at the trial.

That also includes other forms of evidence including power point slides, drawings and documents used by witnesses.

Jurors will be provided laptop computers and flashdrives for some types of evidence when they begin deliberations.

The trial continues Tuesday in Union County District Court in Elk Point, South Dakota.