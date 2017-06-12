KINNICK STADIUM FIELD DESIGN WILL INCLUDE TIGERHAWK

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The nationally-recognized University of Iowa Tigerhawk logo, which has served as the national brand logo for Hawkeye athletics since 1979, will be featured at midfield in Kinnick Stadium when the Hawkeyes open the 2017 season on Sept. 2, against Wyoming.

The playing surface in Kinnick Stadium will feature an Iowa logo for the first time since the conclusion of the 1980 football season, as the Tigerhawk will be installed at midfield when the new FieldTurf is put in place in the coming weeks.

The Tigerhawk logo will be black with gold trim, and will face north to south between the 45-yard lines, so that television cameras will show the logo facing left to right. The Kinnick Stadium playing surface is being replaced this summer as part of the first phase of the Kinnick Edge project, which will see the entire north end zone stands replaced following the 2017 season.

Fans who would like to get a glimpse of the Kinnick Stadium turf removal and installation can watch the live webcam on hawkeyesports.com/swarm17 . The webcam is live and will be active throughout the process.

“The passion for the Tigerhawk is amazing. Wherever you go in the state, across the country, or throughout the world, when you wear the logo on your shirt, a friendly ‘GO HAWKS’ shout is inevitable,” said Gary Barta, UI director of athletics. “The current Kinnick Stadium renovation provided an opportunity to add the Tigerhawk to the field. It will provide another great touch to an already iconic stadium.”

The stadium playing surface has not had a University logo since a block “I” adorned the center of the field from 1972 through 1980. Artificial turf was first installed prior to the 1972 season and the block “I”appeared at midfield until a new surface was installed prior to the 1981 season, without a logo at midfield.

With the Tigerhawk at midfield, the north end zone will now feature the familiar IOWA, without the Tigerhawk. The south end zone will continue to display “Hawkeyes” and will not change. The end zone surface will remain black, with the lettering in each end zone in gold featuring the Hawkeye Font of Iowa Athletics. Also in the Hawkeye Font will be the yard line numbers on the east and west side of the field.

The UI Athletics Ticket office is now accepting orders for three-game mini-packs, while single game tickets for games versus Wyoming (Sept. 2), North Texas (Sept. 16), Illinois (Oct. 7), and Purdue (Nov. 18) are now on sale. The mini-packs are $185 and include attending three of the seven home games on the 2017 schedule. Fans can learn more information and purchase mini-packs and single game tickets at hawkeyesports.com/swarm17 .

Iowa opens the 2017 season Sept. 2, hosting Wyoming. In addition to Illinois, the Hawkeyes host Big Ten opponents Penn State (Sept. 23), Minnesota (Oct. 28), Ohio State (Nov. 4), and Purdue (Nov. 18) as the home slate features five Big Ten opponents. Penn State won the Big Ten title a year ago, while Ohio State participated in the College Football Playoff. Both Wyoming and North Texas competed in bowl games to conclude their seasons.

The cost for single-game tickets is $45 for Wyoming and North Texas, and $60 for the Homecoming contest versus Illinois and the home finale versus Purdue. Youth tickets for high school age and younger are available for all four games for $25 each.

One of the mini-packs includes the home game versus defending Big Ten champion Penn State, while the other includes the Nov. 4 contest against Ohio State, a team that participated in the College Football Playoff last season.

Along with selecting either Penn State or Ohio State, a second option includes either the Homecoming game versus Illinois, or the battle for Floyd of Rosedale versus Minnesota. The third option includes selecting one of the three remaining games versus Wyoming, North Texas, or Purdue.

The opening game of the season will be part of FryFest Weekend and a Salute to Iowans, as the Hawkeyes will salute Iowans from around the state for their hard work, passion and commitment to the Midwest values of the Hawkeye state.

Iowa’s home game versus North Texas is designated as the Gold Out for Cancer Research, as fans are encouraged to wear gold to support cancer research. It will also be Spirit Squad Day and Extra Yard for Teachers Day, as Iowa salutes teachers from around the state.

Iowa’s Big Ten opener against Penn State will serve as the annual America Needs Farmers (ANF) game, presented by Iowa Farm Bureau, and the Black and Gold Spirit Game, with fans encouraged to wear either black or gold attire, depending on their seat location.

Homecoming against Illinois is being presented by Athletico, while the clash with Minnesota for Floyd of Rosedale is Family Weekend presented by the Eastern Iowa Airport.

Iowa will host Military Appreciation Day sponsored by Wellmark, on Nov. 4 as the Hawkeyes meet Ohio State, a participant in the College Football Playoff last season. The game versus Ohio State is also Blackout Saturday, with fans encouraged to wear black. The home finale against Purdue is Senior Day, presented by the University of Iowa Community Credit Union (UICCU).

Start times for home games versus Wyoming (11 a.m., BTN), North Texas (2:30 p.m., ESPN2), and the Homecoming battle with Illinois (11 a.m., TBA) have been announced. The starting time for remaining home games will be announced no later than 12 days prior to the game date.

Any of the four remaining home games may be selected for prime time. Television networks in 2017 have the option to identify prime time games up to 12 days in advance of a particular contest.

Questions concerning the purchase of 2017 football tickets, including general public, UI faculty/staff and UI student seasons tickets by current UI students, should be directed to the UI Athletics Ticket Office. The office is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The office telephone number is 1-800-IA-HAWKS. Information is also available at hawkeyesports.com/tickets .

Iowa’s 2017 football schedule:

Sept. 2 Wyoming, 11 a.m., BTN

Sept. 9 at Iowa State, 11 a.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Sept. 16 North Texas, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

Sept. 23 Penn State, TBA

Sept. 30 at Michigan State, TBA

Oct. 7 Illinois, 11 a.m., TBA

Oct. 21 at Northwestern, TBA

Oct. 28 Minnesota, TBA

Nov. 4 Ohio State, TBA

Nov. 11 at Wisconsin, TBA

Nov. 18 Purdue, TBA

Nov. 24 at Nebraska, 3 p.m., FS1