FATAL CRASH NEAR SIBLEY

Authorities say two people have died in a weekend collision in northwest Iowa.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office says the accident occurred just before 11am Saturday on Iowa Highway 9 near Sibley when a westbound car collided with an eastbound sport utility vehicle.

The driver of the car, 48-year-old Travis Mier of Spirit Lake, and five year old Elliot Mier, who was a passenger, both died from injuries suffered in the crash.

The SUV driver, 48-year-old Ann Vanderpool of Milford, was taken to a Rock Rapids hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.