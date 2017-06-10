JAMES HAYMAN – THE GIRL ON THE BRIDGE: A McCabe and Savage Thriller

Author: James Hayman

Book: THE GIRL ON THE BRIDGE: A McCabe and Savage Thriller

Publishing: William Morrow Paperbacks (May 9, 2017)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

From New York Times bestselling author of the acclaimed McCabe and Savage series comes an electrifying new thriller of taut and twisted suspense.

On a freezing December night, Hannah Reindel leaps to her death from an old railway bridge into the rushing waters of the river below. Yet the real cause of death was trauma suffered twelve years earlier when Hannah was plucked from a crowd of freshman girls at a college fraternity party, drugged, and then viciously assaulted by six members of the college football team.

Those responsible have never faced or feared justice. Until now. A month after Hannah’s death, Joshua Thorne—former Holden College quarterback and now a Wall Street millionaire—is found murdered, his body bound to a bed and brutally mutilated.

When a second attacker dies in mysterious circumstances, detectives Mike McCabe and Maggie Savage know they must find the killer before more of Hannah’s attackers are executed. But they soon realize, these murders may not be simple acts of revenge, but something far more sinister.

The Girl on the Bridge is a compelling and harrowing tale of suspense that once read will not easily be forgotten.