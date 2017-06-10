HARD ROCK GUITAR SMASH KICKS OFF BUSY DOWNTOWN WEEKEND

The Hard Rock Casino got the weekend off to a smashing start Friday.

The Sioux City casino dedicated its $6.2 million new wine bar and private lounge expansion with a guitar smash.

Saturday night the casino will host the first of its 2017 Battery Park outdoor concerts with headliner Willie Nelson and opening act Robert Earl Keen.

Around 4000 people are expected to attend.

Just down the street at the Tyson Events Center, several thousand more people are expected to attend the Sioux City Bandits indoor football playoff game against the Bismarck Bucks.

Kickoff is at 7:05pm.

City officials say there will be free parking in surface lots and in all downtown parking ramps for the events.