ONLY FIVE IOWA LOCATIONS ARE SELLING FIREWORKS SO FAR

Iowa State Fire Marshal Jeff Quigle says five permanent locations have started selling fireworks in the state.

None are in Sioux City, but stores selling fireworks now are operating in Spirit Lake and Rembrandt.

Other businesses are completing fireworks applications, including chains such as Wal-Mart, Sam’s Club, Target, Big Lots and Bomgaars.

That would allow them to sell bottle rockets, roman candles and most other consumer fireworks that are now legal in Iowa as of June 1st.

Fireworks sales from temporary structures will begin June 13.